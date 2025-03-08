28.9 C
Guwahati
Saturday, March 8, 2025
type here...

Assam Sees Decline in Gross Agricultural Land, But Irrigated Land Doubles in Nine Years

Ashok Singhal presented statistics indicating that while the total agricultural area of the state dipped marginally, the area covered under irrigation has almost doubled.

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Mar 8: Assam’s gross agricultural area has declined marginally in the last nine years, though irrigation coverage in the state has gone up considerably, Irrigation Minister Ashok Singhal told the Assembly on Friday.

- Advertisement -

Replying to a question from Independent MLA Akhil Gogoi, Singhal presented statistics indicating that while the total agricultural area of the state dipped marginally, the area covered under irrigation has almost doubled.

Related Posts:

As per the minister, Assam’s gross agricultural land was 35.09 lakh hectares in 2015-16 but has decreased to 34.94 lakh hectares in 2024-25. But net agricultural land experienced a moderate increase, going from 28.01 lakh hectares to 28.62 lakh hectares in the same timeframe. This shows that although there has been some reduction in overall land under cultivation, the cultivated land has increased marginally.

One of the most significant advances in Assam’s agricultural sector has been the substantial growth of irrigation facilities. During 2015-16, the state’s net irrigated area and gross irrigated area were 3.25 lakh hectares and 4.55 lakh hectares, respectively, covering just 11.60 percent of the total agricultural land. By 2024-25, these numbers had risen immensely, with the net irrigated area going up to 6.95 lakh hectares and the gross irrigated area reaching 8.80 lakh hectares.

This indicates irrigation now extends over 24.28 percent of Assam’s agricultural land, a great advancement in water accessibility for cultivation. Singhal made it clear that the data of 2015-16 were taken from the Statistical Handbook, 2017, and records of the irrigation department, while the most recent data of 2024-25 were taken from the most recent evaluations of the department.

- Advertisement -

The increase in irrigation coverage will be helping the productivity of the crops and more stable production in agriculture despite the overall agricultural land decreasing by a small percentage.

Top 10 National Parks in India to Spot Deer in the Wild
Top 10 National Parks in India to Spot Deer in the Wild
10 Best Ecotourism Destinations In India To Explore In March
10 Best Ecotourism Destinations In India To Explore In March
The Rare and Elusive Wildlife of Manas National Park
The Rare and Elusive Wildlife of Manas National Park
10 Must Visit Places In Northeast India This March
10 Must Visit Places In Northeast India This March
10 Endangered Animals Making a Comeback
10 Endangered Animals Making a Comeback
View all stories

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Guwahati Gears Up for High-Voltage IPL Matches at ACA Stadium

The Hills Times -
Top 10 National Parks in India to Spot Deer in the Wild 10 Best Ecotourism Destinations In India To Explore In March The Rare and Elusive Wildlife of Manas National Park 10 Must Visit Places In Northeast India This March 10 Endangered Animals Making a Comeback