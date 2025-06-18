Flash flood submerges DTO office at Lekhi

HT Bureau

NAMSAI, June 17: In the wake of incessant rainfall and flash floods, the District Transport Office (DTO) of Itanagar Capital District, located within the Inter-State Truck Terminal (ISTT) campus at Lekhi, has been completely submerged, rendering it unsafe and non-functional for public use.

According to reports, floodwaters entered the DTO premises early Tuesday morning, damaging official documents, electronic equipment, office furniture, and other essential items. Several devices have become either completely defunct or irreparably damaged due to the muddy floodwaters.

Officials from the DTO stated that approach roads from NH-415 to the office have also been inundated, posing a serious safety risk to visitors and staff. As a result, all activities of the DTO have been temporarily suspended until the premises are cleaned and declared safe.

DTO staff members confirmed that the situation is critical, and while clean-up operations using JCB machines and hired laborers are underway to remove the water and restore the drainage system, the current location remains vulnerable.

“We are making every effort to assess the damage and resume services. However, the office is no longer safe for routine operations,” an official said. “We will approach the District Administration and our parent department for permission to shift the office to a safer location to ensure uninterrupted service in the future.”

The incident has raised serious concerns regarding the vulnerability of critical public offices located in low-lying and flood-prone areas.