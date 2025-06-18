32.5 C
Arunachal Deputy CM attends zonal seminar in Namsai

11 years of ‘Seva, Sushasan aur Garib Kalyan’

The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Bureau


NAMSAI, June 17: Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Tuesday attended the Zonal Seminar of the ‘Professional Meet and Media Interaction’ programme at the Multipurpose Cultural Hall, Namsai, organized to mark 11 years of ‘Seva, Sushasan aur Garib Kalyan’ under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In his address, Deputy CM Mein hailed PM Modi’s leadership for ushering in a new era of inclusive development, economic reforms, and people-centric governance, particularly benefitting the Northeast region. He emphasized that under the present government, the Northeast has transitioned from a “neglected periphery” to a strategic growth engine for the country.

Highlighting the outcomes of the recent Rising Northeast initiative and the Northeast Investment Summit held in New Delhi, Mein said the summit drew interest from top industrialists and was strongly endorsed by the Prime Minister, who called the region the “engine of growth for the 21st century.” He added that the Northeast, traditionally referred to as the Seven Sisters, is now being seen as Ashta Lakshmi, with Sikkim symbolically included to denote prosperity and potential.

Mein stressed the shift in perception towards the Northeast—from a remote cultural outpost to a hub for entrepreneurship, innovation, and sustainable development. He also referred to the substantial investment commitments made during the summit as signs of growing national confidence in the region’s future.

The Deputy CM also outlined Arunachal Pradesh’s tourism potential, citing its diverse tribal heritage, spiritual importance, and breathtaking landscapes. He spoke of plans to promote Heritage, Pilgrimage, Adventure, Eco, and Tribal Tourism, with destinations like Tawang, Mechukha, Dirang, Itanagar, and Namdapha National Park gaining popularity.

Mein mentioned efforts to develop historic World War II-era sites, including the Stilwell Road, and initiatives such as a WWII Museum and commemorative rallies during the International Pangsau Pass Winter Festival.

He further noted government efforts to enhance the visitor experience through activities like trekking, rafting, kayaking, nature trails, and cultural immersion programs aimed at extending tourist stays.

The programme was also attended by MP & BJP National Secretary Kamakhya Prasad Tasa, MP Tapir Gao, Minister of WCD, Cultural Affairs and S&T Dasanglu Pul, MLA Chau Zingnu Namchoom, and other dignitaries.

