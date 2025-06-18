Tawang district admin holds series of coordination meetings on development, Connectivity

HT Bureau

NAMSAI, June 17: Under the leadership of Deputy Commissioner Namgyal Angmo, IAS, the Tawang District Administration held a series of coordination meetings addressing critical areas of development including digital infrastructure, township beautification, cultural promotion, and preparations for upcoming national campaigns.

A review-cum-coordination meeting on telecom infrastructure was convened with representatives from major telecom service providers—BSNL, Reliance Jio, and Airtel—along with officials from the Indian Army. The deliberations focused on: Expediting installation of telecom towers, improving network connectivity in remote areas and relocating overhead communication cables to safer and more aesthetic alignments as part of the township beautification drive.

The meeting was attended by Executive Engineer (Electrical) Sang Phuntso, District Informatics Officer Tenzin Phuntsok, and other departmental officials.

A separate coordination meeting was held at the DC Office Conference Hall to plan for International Yoga Day 2025 and the Dharti Abha Jan Bhagidari Abhiyaan. Representatives from the Indian Army, ITBP, SSB, various Heads of Offices, MMT Tawang, and local Bazar Welfare Committees participated. The session focused on ensuring maximum public participation and smooth execution of these nationally significant events.