32.5 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, June 18, 2025
type here...

Tawang district admin holds series of coordination meetings on development, Connectivity

Arunachal Pradesh
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Bureau

NAMSAI, June 17: Under the leadership of Deputy Commissioner Namgyal Angmo, IAS, the Tawang District Administration held a series of coordination meetings addressing critical areas of development including digital infrastructure, township beautification, cultural promotion, and preparations for upcoming national campaigns.

- Advertisement -

A review-cum-coordination meeting on telecom infrastructure was convened with representatives from major telecom service providers—BSNL, Reliance Jio, and Airtel—along with officials from the Indian Army. The deliberations focused on: Expediting installation of telecom towers, improving network connectivity in remote areas and relocating overhead communication cables to safer and more aesthetic alignments as part of the township beautification drive.

Related Posts:

The meeting was attended by Executive Engineer (Electrical) Sang Phuntso, District Informatics Officer Tenzin Phuntsok, and other departmental officials.

A separate coordination meeting was held at the DC Office Conference Hall to plan for International Yoga Day 2025 and the Dharti Abha Jan Bhagidari Abhiyaan. Representatives from the Indian Army, ITBP, SSB, various Heads of Offices, MMT Tawang, and local Bazar Welfare Committees participated. The session focused on ensuring maximum public participation and smooth execution of these nationally significant events.

10 Magical Meghalaya Escapes For The Perfect Dreamy Honeymoon
10 Magical Meghalaya Escapes For The Perfect Dreamy Honeymoon
8 Must-Visit Places in Tamil Nadu During the Monsoon Season
8 Must-Visit Places in Tamil Nadu During the Monsoon Season
8 UNESCO Heritage Sites in India That Come Alive During the Monsoon
8 UNESCO Heritage Sites in India That Come Alive During the Monsoon
10 Healthy & Tasty Monsoon Snacks to Keep You Warm and Light
10 Healthy & Tasty Monsoon Snacks to Keep You Warm and Light
Tokyo’s 10 Most Beautiful Cherry Blossom Viewing Spots
Tokyo’s 10 Most Beautiful Cherry Blossom Viewing Spots

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Red Alert Issued for Assam and Meghalaya as Extremely Heavy Rainfall...

The Hills Times -
10 Magical Meghalaya Escapes For The Perfect Dreamy Honeymoon 8 Must-Visit Places in Tamil Nadu During the Monsoon Season 8 UNESCO Heritage Sites in India That Come Alive During the Monsoon 10 Healthy & Tasty Monsoon Snacks to Keep You Warm and Light Tokyo’s 10 Most Beautiful Cherry Blossom Viewing Spots