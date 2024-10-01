28 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, October 1, 2024
type here...

Assamese dancers to grace Gandhi Jayanti celebration in Pune

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

NAGAON, Sept 30: Elora Bora, a noted expert in Bharatanatyam, and her disciple, the budding dancer Moyukhi Bezbaruah, both from Assam, have been invited to perform at the week-long grand Gandhi Jayanti celebrations in Pune, Maharashtra.

- Advertisement -

The event, organised by the Maharashtra Gandhi Smarak Nidhi, will take place from October 2 to 8 at Gandhi Bhavan in Pune. 

Elora Bora and Moyukhi Bezbaruah will present a cultural evening, showcasing classical dance performances, including Pushpanjali, Jyotiswaram, Ashtapadi, Shreemannarayan, and Shabdam on October 4, 2024. Additionally, they will perform dance adaptations of legendary musician Dr Bhupen Hazarika’s humanitarian songs like ‘Manuhe Manuhor Babe’.

It was informed by artiste Ranjan Bezbaruah that this Gandhi Jayanti celebration, themed ‘World Non-Violence Day’, will be attended by prominent figures, including Sharad Pawar, former chief minister of Maharashtra, and Union minister Dr Ashok Bajpayee, as well as eminent poet Dr Kumar Saptarishi and several Gandhi leaders, educators, artists, and intellectuals from across the country.

Best Tourist Spots In Bhutan
Best Tourist Spots In Bhutan
Top 10 Most Scenic Rivers In The World
Top 10 Most Scenic Rivers In The World
9 Scenic Valleys Of India For Nature Lovers
9 Scenic Valleys Of India For Nature Lovers
Flowers With Rich Cultural Heritage
Flowers With Rich Cultural Heritage
5 Instant South Indian Snacks Recipes
5 Instant South Indian Snacks Recipes
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

CSIR-North East Institute of Science and Technology celebrates 83rd Foundation Day

The Hills Times -
Best Tourist Spots In Bhutan Top 10 Most Scenic Rivers In The World 9 Scenic Valleys Of India For Nature Lovers Flowers With Rich Cultural Heritage 5 Instant South Indian Snacks Recipes