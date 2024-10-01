Assamese dancers to grace Gandhi Jayanti celebration in Pune

HT Correspondent

NAGAON, Sept 30: Elora Bora, a noted expert in Bharatanatyam, and her disciple, the budding dancer Moyukhi Bezbaruah, both from Assam, have been invited to perform at the week-long grand Gandhi Jayanti celebrations in Pune, Maharashtra.

The event, organised by the Maharashtra Gandhi Smarak Nidhi, will take place from October 2 to 8 at Gandhi Bhavan in Pune.

Elora Bora and Moyukhi Bezbaruah will present a cultural evening, showcasing classical dance performances, including Pushpanjali, Jyotiswaram, Ashtapadi, Shreemannarayan, and Shabdam on October 4, 2024. Additionally, they will perform dance adaptations of legendary musician Dr Bhupen Hazarika’s humanitarian songs like ‘Manuhe Manuhor Babe’.

It was informed by artiste Ranjan Bezbaruah that this Gandhi Jayanti celebration, themed ‘World Non-Violence Day’, will be attended by prominent figures, including Sharad Pawar, former chief minister of Maharashtra, and Union minister Dr Ashok Bajpayee, as well as eminent poet Dr Kumar Saptarishi and several Gandhi leaders, educators, artists, and intellectuals from across the country.