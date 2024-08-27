31 C
Assam’s Health Institutions Struggle with Shortage of Medical Personnel

Assam's healthcare system is facing a critical shortage of medical personnel, affecting the quality of care and services in health institutions across the state.

HT Digital

August 27, Tuesday: Assam’s healthcare system is grappling with a significant shortage of medical personnel, causing strain on health institutions across the state. The lack of sufficient doctors, nurses, and other healthcare workers has led to concerns about the quality of care provided to patients, especially in rural and underserved areas.

According to recent reports, the shortage is impacting the overall efficiency of hospitals and health centers, with many facilities struggling to meet the growing demand for medical services. This issue has been exacerbated by the increasing patient load and the ongoing efforts to improve healthcare infrastructure in the region.

The state government has acknowledged the problem and is reportedly working on strategies to address the shortfall, including recruiting more medical staff and offering incentives to attract healthcare professionals to work in remote areas. However, the persistent shortage continues to challenge the state’s healthcare system, with experts calling for urgent and comprehensive measures to ensure that the population receives adequate medical care.

