Awareness programme on road safety

Updated:
HT Correspondent

NAGAON, Jan 21: As part of the National road safety week, My Bharat: Nehru Yuva Kendra, Morigaon, organised an awareness programme on road safety in various locations across the district recently.

The programme, which was held in collaboration with the district administration, aimed to educate the public about the importance of road safety and the need to follow traffic rules.

A group of 25 youth volunteers from the My Bharat: Nehru Yuva Kendra distributed banners, pamphlets, and other materials to pedestrians, drivers, and passengers in various locations, including Mayabazar, Bihutoli, and Narayanbazar. The volunteers also interacted with the public and urged them to follow traffic rules and regulations.

The program sensitised on the importance of wearing helmets and seatbelts, avoiding the use of mobile phones while driving, and focused on following traffic signals.

Earlier in the day, a rally was taken out by the students of Ghanakanta Barua College, which started from the college premises and ended at the Morigaon town.

The rally was attended by students, youth, and local residents, who carried banners and pamphlets to raise awareness about road safety.

Dhananjay Talukdar, accounts and programme officer, Nehru Yuva Kendra has appealed to the public to cooperate with the organisation in making the district accident-free. The organisation has also requested the support of local residents, students, and youth in making the program a success.

Nehru Yuva Kendra has planned a series of programs and activities to raise awareness about road safety in the district till January 23, 2025.

