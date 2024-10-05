25 C
BTC chief Pramod Boro distributes land pattas in Chirang  

KOKRAJHAR, Oct 4: With a view to enhancing land accessibility and security for residents, Pramod Boro, the chief executive member of the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), presided over the ceremonial distribution of land settlement certificates, providing land pattas to 1,886 eligible beneficiaries from the Bijni, Sidli, and Bengtol Revenue Circles of Chirang district on Friday.

Speaking at the programme, the CEM of BTR, Pramod Boro, emphasised the significance of land, stating, “Land is not just a resource; it is the very essence of our existence. It offers shelter, security, and a foundation for our livelihoods. Today, we take a crucial step forward in empowering our citizens by ensuring they have rightful access to land.” He also underscored the BTR government’s commitment to resolving land reform issues, noting that over 1,40,000 residents have already received land pattas in the BTR region. Notably, the BTC is the first Sixth Schedule Council in the country to have digitised all land documents, streamlining access for its citizens.

MP Rwngwra Narzary praised the BTR government’s land reform initiatives, highlighting their positive impact on many citizens. He assured that the BTC government will continue promoting the distribution of land pattas moving forward.

MLA of Bijni, Ajoy Kumar Ray, praised the government’s initiatives in land settlement, while BTC EM Ranjit Basumatary encouraged those without land to come forward and apply for land pattas. He emphasised that the government has reduced the premium payable for land pattas, providing significant relief to the people of BTR.

The distribution programme was attended by BTC EM Wilson Hasda, MCLA Madhav Chetry, BTC secretary Dhiraj Saud, and other dignitaries, all of whom reaffirmed their support for the ongoing efforts of the BTC to enhance land accessibility and security for residents.

