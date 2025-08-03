BTC chief Pramod Boro launches drought relief programme amid climatic crisis in BTR

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Aug 2: In view of the ongoing drought-like conditions affecting large parts of the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), BTC Chief Executive Member Pramod Boro has launched a comprehensive Drought Relief Programme to provide immediate assistance to farmers and strengthen the region’s agricultural resilience against future climate challenges.

According to an official statement, the programme has been rolled out under the mission “Vibrant BTR, Vibrant Agriculture – From Mission to Action” as a response to the severe dry spell impacting crop cultivation in the districts of Kokrajhar, Chirang, Baksa, and Tamulpur.

The Udalguri district is also witnessing moderate drought conditions, posing a serious threat to rice production and the food security of thousands of farming households in the region.

The initiative comes at a critical time, with BTR experiencing significantly reduced rainfall and erratic monsoon behaviour, which experts attribute to the ongoing effects of climate change.

The prolonged dry conditions have left vast tracts of agricultural land parched, further stressing farmers who rely heavily on the kharif crop cycle.

As part of the newly announced programme, 5% of the BTR’s Agriculture Budget will be reserved exclusively for disaster management purposes.

The fund will cover a range of agricultural emergencies including drought, floods, pest attacks, and other extreme weather events.

Officials said this dedicated allocation will enable timely and targeted financial assistance to farmers in times of distress.

To strengthen local response mechanisms, the administration will establish Special Disaster Monitoring Cells in every Agriculture Development Officer (ADO) Circle Office.

These cells will be tasked with conducting field-level assessments, coordinating relief efforts, and ensuring a rapid institutional response to emerging challenges.

In a forward-looking move, the programme also envisions the development of Model Climate Resilient VCDC (Village Council Development Committee) Units in each ADO Circle.

These units will be created through convergence with departments such as Agriculture, Irrigation, Soil Conservation, and Water Resources.

The aim is to integrate sustainable farming practices, improve irrigation infrastructure, and prepare the region’s agrarian communities for long-term climate adaptation.

BTC Chief Pramod Boro, while launching the programme, reiterated his administration’s commitment to farmer welfare and sustainable rural development.

“The impact of climate change is now being directly felt by our farmers. It is our duty to ensure that timely support, modern tools, and strong institutional mechanisms are in place to protect their livelihoods,” he said.

The programme has been widely welcomed by agricultural stakeholders across BTR, who view it as a crucial step in both addressing immediate distress and building a resilient agricultural ecosystem capable of withstanding future climatic shocks.