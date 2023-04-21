30 C
Burmese Supari seized in Karbi Anglong on NH 39 at Khatkhati

Assam
By The Hills Times
BOKAJAN: The police in Karbi Anglong seized Burmese supari on NH 39 at Khatkhati under Khatkhati Police Station on Thursday.

The police came across a truck bearing registration no NL 01 AC 0528, coming from Manipur which was carrying stone chips. On being stopped the truck driver and his helper fled from the spot. On searching the truck, 50 bags of Bumese supari was found.

In another incident under Borpathar Police Station in Karbi Anglong another truck, BR 07 GC 4499, with the same contraband was seized.

