Tuesday, November 21, 2023
Chhath Puja Celebrations In Dibrugarh Reverberate With Traditional Rituals

Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Correspondent

 

DIBRUGARH, Nov 20: Chhath Puja was celebrated in Dibrugarh with great fervour and adherence to traditional rituals. People dressed in vibrant attire and carrying baskets filled with offerings gathered at the riverside in Dibrugarh to observe the Chhath Puja, a festival dedicated to the Sun God.

 

Arghya, consisting of fresh fruits, vegetables, and sweets, were offered as part of the traditional rituals. Due to the elevated level of the Brahmaputra River, permission was granted to a few ghats to host the festival. Despite the challenges, people celebrated the festival with enthusiasm and joy.

 

Union minister MoS Rameswar Teli visited the ghats in Dibrugarh during the Chhath festival to witness the celebrations. Reflecting on the event, Jitendra Srivastav, a member of the Tinkonia Chhat Puja committee, stated, “This time, permission has been given to five ghats to conduct the puja due to the rising level of the Brahmaputra River. We have observed the Chhat puja with the utmost discipline and peacefulness at Tinkonia ghat. Following all traditional practices, we have celebrated the festival.”

 

Similar scenes were observed in various areas of Dibrugarh as devotees, primarily from Hindi-speaking communities, gathered at the nearest water bodies to pay homage to the Sun God during the sunset, marking the culmination of the Chhath Puja festivities.

