Wednesday, December 13, 2023
Demow residents to receive Sahashi Awards 2023

HT Correspondent

DEMOW, Dec 12: Sahashi, an NGO, is set to host its Seventh Annual Sahashi Award 2023 ceremony at Srimanta Sankaradeva Kalakshetra on December 28. Recognising outstanding contributions, Dr Diganta Gogoi, professor at HCDG College, Nitaipukhuri, will be honoured with the Sahashi Award 2023, while Manjur Ali, a national handball player from Sivasagar, will receive the Sports Organiser Award 2023. Both individuals, hailing from Demow in the Sivasagar district, have garnered congratulatory messages from the people and well-wishers of Demow for their notable achievements.

