Dhing College celebrates 59th Freshman Social 

HT Correspondent

NAGAON, Sept 30: The 59th Freshman Social of the historic Dhing College was held with a two-day-long programme at the college premises. The event was organised by the college students’ union, featuring a variety of activities. During the programme, over four books penned by college faculty members were ceremonially released. Additionally, the college newsletter ‘Verve’ and five campus newsletters were also released during the event. Dr Satyendra Nath Barman, principal of B Borooah College, Guwahati, attended as the chief guest, while Professor Mohini Mohan Deka, retired professor of Dimoriya College, attended as the guest of honour. The open session was chaired by Dinesh Nath, president of the college governing body, and Dr Biman Hazarika, principal of the college, delivered the welcome address.

The event concluded with a cultural show dedicated to the memory of noted Assamese singer and artiste, the late Digen Mahanta. The cultural programme was inaugurated by Dr Sukdev Adhikary, principal of LOKD College, Dhekiajuli, as stated in a press note.

