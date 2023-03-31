Dima Hasao Day celebrated with pomp and gaiety

HAFLONG, March 30: Dima Hasao Autonomous Council (DHAC) celebrated commemoration of the 14th years of renaming the NC Hills district as Dima Hasao district on March 30 at Diham Razee playground, Haflong on Thursday.

The celebration saw presence of chief guest and other distinguished guests in the programme. Chief executive member of Dima Hasao Autonomous Council, Debolal Gorlosa graced the occassion as a chief guest along with chairperson Ranu Langthasa, vice chairman Bimol Hojai, EMs and MACs of DHAC.

- Advertisement -

The programme began with the warm welcome speech which was delivered by EM of DHAC Projit Hojai and welcome dance was performed by the students of Ringku Damsa Institute of Dibarai.

Addressing the gathering CEM Debolal Gorlosa expressed great satisfaction over the grand success in implementing the agreement of MoS signed among the central govt, govt of Assam and faction of DHD. In the meeting he also said that the district was renamed from NC Hills district to Dima Hasao district on the March 30. He added “Through this we are bringing the socio-economic development, mitigation of illiteracy and unemployment in the district in coming days.

He said how the members of autonomous council and other organisations have supported with the guidance from state government and central government to make the district excel in socio-economic, education, infrastructural development and peace.

Others present during the programme were council executive members, former CEM and EMs, principal secretary Thai Tsho Daulagupu, ACS, deputy commissioner Simanta Kr. Das, ACS, secretary DHAC Debanon Daulagupu, and other dignitaries.

- Advertisement -

There were also other dignitaries president/secy. representating various civil society, officers from different departments, representative from NGOs, student organisations, ex-cadres from DHD, GBs, mouzadars and as well as well-wishers from the entire district.