Drugs worth Rs 7 crore seized in Bokajan, three held

HT Correspondent

BOKAJAN, December 9: In yet another successful operation against narco trafficking, the Assam police arrested three smugglers along with a huge consignment of drugs at Khatkhati along the Assam-Nagaland border in Karbi Anglong on Thursday night.

“Based on a specific information, a team of Assam Police led by SP Karbi Anglong Sanjib Saikia intercepted two trucks bearing registration number NL 02N 3758 and MN 01 9912 at the Khatkhati area and during search, 30,000 YABA tablets and 55 soap cases containing 757.15 grams of heroin were recovered from the vehicles,” SDPO John Das said on Friday.

“Three persons identified as Islam Uddin (29), Md. Samir (33) and Md. Manaobi (35) has been arrested in connection. All three are residents of Manipur,” Das added.

“The contraband was being transported from Manipur in order to be delivered in Guwahati. The estimated value of the seized drugs is approximately Rs 7 crore in the black market,” Das informed.

Congratulating the police, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted, “#Assam Against Drugs Yet again a huge catch by @assampolice! @karbianglongpol police intercepted two trucks, which were coming from neighbouring states, and seized 30,000 Yaba tablets & 55 soap cases containing 757.15 grams of Heroin. Also apprehended three accused. Good job.”