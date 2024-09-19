Fraudster detained for extorting Scooty Award beneficiaries; Pegu urges caution

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Sept 19: The Lakhimpur Police have detained an individual involved in fraudulent activities, including attempting to extort money from student beneficiaries of the Banikanta Kakoti Scooty Award scheme, Education Minister Ranoj Pegu informed on Thursday.

The accused was allegedly posing as an official and demanding money under the pretext of registration and insurance charges.

Minister Pegu on the micro-blogging site X clarified that the Scooty Award scheme, which rewards meritorious girl students who excel in their higher secondary examinations, is entirely free of cost, with no charges or fees involved.

He wrote, “@lakhimpurpolice has detained an individual involved in fraudulent activities, including attempts to extort money from student beneficiaries of the Banikanta Kakoti Scooty Award under the pretext of registration and insurance charges. I want to clarify that the Scooty Award scheme is entirely free, with no charges or fees involved.”

The Minister further urged students to remain vigilant and not to respond to calls or messages from unknown sources.

“I urge all students to stay alert, avoid responding to calls or messages from unknown sources, and report any attempts to collect money to Assam Police immediately,” Pegu added.