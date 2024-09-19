30 C
Guwahati
Thursday, September 19, 2024
type here...

Fraudster detained for extorting Scooty Award beneficiaries; Pegu urges caution

The accused was allegedly posing as an official and demanding money under the pretext of registration and insurance charges.

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Sept 19: The Lakhimpur Police have detained an individual involved in fraudulent activities, including attempting to extort money from student beneficiaries of the Banikanta Kakoti Scooty Award scheme, Education Minister Ranoj Pegu informed on Thursday.

- Advertisement -

The accused was allegedly posing as an official and demanding money under the pretext of registration and insurance charges.

Minister Pegu on the micro-blogging site X clarified that the Scooty Award scheme, which rewards meritorious girl students who excel in their higher secondary examinations, is entirely free of cost, with no charges or fees involved.

He wrote, “@lakhimpurpolice has detained an individual involved in fraudulent activities, including attempts to extort money from student beneficiaries of the Banikanta Kakoti Scooty Award under the pretext of registration and insurance charges. I want to clarify that the Scooty Award scheme is entirely free, with no charges or fees involved.”

The Minister further urged students to remain vigilant and not to respond to calls or messages from unknown sources.

- Advertisement -

“I urge all students to stay alert, avoid responding to calls or messages from unknown sources, and report any attempts to collect money to Assam Police immediately,” Pegu added.

8 Lesser-Known Destinations To Visit In Northeast India
8 Lesser-Known Destinations To Visit In Northeast India
Top 10 Fastest Birds In The World
Top 10 Fastest Birds In The World
How To Drink Alcohol To Minimize It’s Side Effects
How To Drink Alcohol To Minimize It’s Side Effects
Secret Waterfalls In Northeast India
Secret Waterfalls In Northeast India
Top 7 Places To Visit Near Assam For Coming Long Weekend
Top 7 Places To Visit Near Assam For Coming Long Weekend
View all stories
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Tripura CM inaugurates Ayushman Arogya Mandir, interacts with ASHA workers

The Hills Times -
8 Lesser-Known Destinations To Visit In Northeast India Top 10 Fastest Birds In The World How To Drink Alcohol To Minimize It’s Side Effects Secret Waterfalls In Northeast India Top 7 Places To Visit Near Assam For Coming Long Weekend