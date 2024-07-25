28 C
IIM-Guwahati to offer courses from next academic year: CM

Taking to micro-blogging site X, Sarma stated, "It gives me great pleasure to share that Hon’ble Minister has consented to our request of IIM-Guwahati commencing courses from the next academic year."

Assam
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

GUWAHATI, July 25: The courses at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Guwahati are set to begin in the next academic year, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Wednesday after holding a meeting with Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

The ministers also delved into a comprehensive discussion on the Indian government’s backing for Assam through PM-USHA, a central scheme aimed at funding state institutions.

Meanwhile, the Education Minister explored options to enhance the capabilities of Assam’s Teacher Training Institute.

Furthermore, the ministers engaged in an in-depth conversation regarding strategies to enhance technical education in Assam.

“The Hon’ble Minister was kind enough to positively consider measures to strengthen capacity of our Teacher Training Institute. We also had a detailed discussion on means to augment technical education in Assam”, the Chief Minister added.

