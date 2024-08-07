32 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, August 7, 2024
Karimganj on High Alert Following Violence in Bangladesh

Assam's Karimganj district is on high alert after recent violence in Bangladesh, with authorities increasing security measures to prevent any spillover effects.

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

August 7, Wednesday: In response to the recent outbreak of violence in Bangladesh, Assam’s Karimganj district has been placed on high alert. Authorities have ramped up security measures to prevent any potential spillover effects and ensure the safety of residents in the border area.

The unrest in Bangladesh has raised concerns about cross-border tensions and the possibility of unrest spilling into neighboring regions. As a precaution, the Karimganj administration has deployed additional security forces along the border and intensified surveillance to monitor the situation closely.

“We are taking all necessary steps to maintain peace and security in the district,” a senior official from Karimganj stated. “Our priority is to protect our citizens and prevent any untoward incidents.”

Local residents have been advised to stay vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the authorities. The administration is also working closely with community leaders to foster a sense of calm and cooperation during this tense period.

The high alert status in Karimganj underscores the importance of proactive measures in maintaining regional stability. Authorities remain committed to safeguarding the district and ensuring that peace is preserved amidst the ongoing challenges.

The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
