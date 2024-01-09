Khel Maharan 2023 district level competition concludes in Sonitpur

HT Correspondent

TEZPUR, Jan 8: The Sonitpur district proudly concluded the highly anticipated ‘Khel Maharan 2023’ district level competition on Sunday, after an action-packed run from January 5 to 7, 2024. The extravaganza featured the spirited participation of 1080 talented athletes who showcased their skills across five distinguished sports disciplines.

The event, resonating with fervour, saw athletes competing in football (A-19 men, under-19 boys & girls), volleyball (A-19 men & women, under-19 boys & girls), kho-kho (under-19 boys & girls), kabaddi (A-19 boys & girls, under-19 boys & girls), and athletics (under-19 boys & girls, A-19 men & women), encapsulating the essence of sportsmanship and competitive zeal.

With unique auras at various venues, the stages were set for exceptional displays of talent. The Dhekiajuli Sports Association Playground hosted the captivating Athletics event on Saturday, graced by the minister Ashok Singhal, as the chief guest, alongside the distinguished district commissioner of Sonitpur.

At the Bihaguri Mini Stadium, Tumuki, the ardor of A-19 & U-19 boys’ football was palpable. MP, Tezpur, Pallab Lochan Das inaugurated this spirited sports discipline, witnessing remarkable matches from Friday to Saturday, in the esteemed company of the district commissioner of Sonitpur.

Simultaneously, the Eidgah Field, Tezpur, reverberated with the excitement of kabaddi and kho-kho competitions on Saturday and Sunday, inaugurated by MLA, Tezpur, Prithiraj Rava. The Polo Field, Tezpur, hosted the women-19 football event, graced by eminent dignitaries.

Meanwhile, the Hazarapar Stadium witnessed thrilling volleyball matches on Saturday and Sunday, inaugurated by Pranjal Dehingia, district sports officer, Sonitpur.

The grandeur of this sporting extravaganza reached its pinnacle at the Hazarapar Stadium during the closing ceremony on the evening of Sunday. The event was graced by luminaries, including Kausar Jamil Hilaly, IAS, secretary of Sports and Youth Welfare, Assam, as the chief guest, and Prodip Timung, ACS, director of Sports and Youth Welfare, Assam, as the esteemed guest of honour. Notable dignitaries such as the district commissioner, CEO Zilla Parishad, Sonitpur, additional district commissioner Kabita Kakati Konwar, assistant commissioner Irish Arman Hussain, TDA chairman, president of Tezpur District Sports Association, among others, added luster to this prestigious occasion, as conveyed by Pranjal Dihingia, district sports officer, Sonitpur.

The district level competition of Khel Maharan 2023 in Sonitpur district stands as a testament to the fervent spirit of sportsmanship, the undeniable talent, and unwavering dedication exhibited by the dynamic youth of the region.