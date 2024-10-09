26 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, October 9, 2024
type here...

Assam Govt launches Khel Maharan 2.0 to enhance grassroots sports

This initiative, led by the Department of Sports & Youth Welfare, will provide a platform for participants across various age groups to showcase their athletic skills in a wide array of sports disciplines.

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Oct 9: The Assam Government has announced the return of Khel Maharan 2.0, a state-level sports event aimed at celebrating the vibrant sports culture of Assam, the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) informed on Wednesday.

- Advertisement -

This initiative, led by the Department of Sports & Youth Welfare, will provide a platform for participants across various age groups to showcase their athletic skills in a wide array of sports disciplines.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, the CMO stated, “Khel Maharan 2.0, celebrates the state’s vibrant sports culture &offers a platform for participants across various age groups to showcase their skills in multiple sports disciplines.”

Additionally, the event will feature competitions in athletics, kabaddi, volleyball, football, swimming, chess, and even road cycling with traditional cycles.

Meanwhile, categories for participants range from under-14 to above-17 years, with separate events for men and women in most sports.

- Advertisement -

The CMO further informed that Khel Maharan 2.0 is a major push to invigorate the sporting spirit among the youth of Assam.

The event not only fosters competitive enthusiasm but also nurtures future sports talent at the grassroots level, said the CMO.

Registration is now open, and participants are encouraged to sign up via the Khel Maharan app or by visiting the official website at (https://dsywassam.com/khel).

Quick South Indian Recipes To Make For A Hearty Lunch
Quick South Indian Recipes To Make For A Hearty Lunch
7 Places To Visit In Shillong For Couples At Night
7 Places To Visit In Shillong For Couples At Night
South Indian Holiday Ideas For October
South Indian Holiday Ideas For October
8 Famous Hills To Visit In Meghalaya In October
8 Famous Hills To Visit In Meghalaya In October
9 Must Visit Places In Kerala In October
9 Must Visit Places In Kerala In October
View all stories
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Storm Wreaks Havoc: Durga Puja Pandal Entrance Collapses on NH-15

The Hills Times -
Quick South Indian Recipes To Make For A Hearty Lunch 7 Places To Visit In Shillong For Couples At Night South Indian Holiday Ideas For October 8 Famous Hills To Visit In Meghalaya In October 9 Must Visit Places In Kerala In October