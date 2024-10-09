Assam Govt launches Khel Maharan 2.0 to enhance grassroots sports

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Oct 9: The Assam Government has announced the return of Khel Maharan 2.0, a state-level sports event aimed at celebrating the vibrant sports culture of Assam, the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) informed on Wednesday.

This initiative, led by the Department of Sports & Youth Welfare, will provide a platform for participants across various age groups to showcase their athletic skills in a wide array of sports disciplines.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, the CMO stated, “Khel Maharan 2.0, celebrates the state’s vibrant sports culture &offers a platform for participants across various age groups to showcase their skills in multiple sports disciplines.”

Additionally, the event will feature competitions in athletics, kabaddi, volleyball, football, swimming, chess, and even road cycling with traditional cycles.

Meanwhile, categories for participants range from under-14 to above-17 years, with separate events for men and women in most sports.

The CMO further informed that Khel Maharan 2.0 is a major push to invigorate the sporting spirit among the youth of Assam.

The event not only fosters competitive enthusiasm but also nurtures future sports talent at the grassroots level, said the CMO.

Registration is now open, and participants are encouraged to sign up via the Khel Maharan app or by visiting the official website at (https://dsywassam.com/khel).