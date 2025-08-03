Kopili River (NW-57) revived after a decade

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Aug 2: In a significant step towards revitalising Assam’s river-based logistics and reviving intra-state cargo transport, National Waterway-57 (Kopili River) was operationalised on Saturday with the maiden trial cargo movement from Chandrapur in Kamrup to Hatsingimari in South Salmara.

The initiative, flagged off from Govardhan Bridge in Chandrapur, marks the first such cargo movement on the 46-km stretch of NW-57 since 2014.

The inland cargo vessel MV VV Giri, equipped with self-loading capabilities, carried 300 metric tonnes of cement from M/s Star Cement along a 300-km route spanning NW-57 (Kopili) and NW-2 (Brahmaputra).

The voyage is expected to take approximately 12 to 14 hours.

This movement reinstates waterborne freight transport within the state and strengthens the broader goal of multimodal connectivity in the Northeast.

The information was shared in an official statement issued by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways.

Describing the development as a “watershed moment,” Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said, “With the operationalisation of NW-57, we are not only reviving a vital artery of trade within Assam but also moving towards a transport system that is economical, efficient, and environmentally sustainable.”

He added that more than 1,168 km of National Waterways in Assam have now been made operational, including the Brahmaputra (NW-2), Barak (NW-16), Dhansiri (NW-31), and Kopili (NW-57).

Sonowal highlighted that the initiative is part of the Centre’s commitment under Maritime India Vision 2030 and PM Gati Shakti, which aim to develop sustainable and integrated transport infrastructure across the country.

“This development aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a thriving and self-reliant Northeast,” the minister said.

Emphasising the economic and ecological benefits of inland water transport, the minister noted that the current shipment is equivalent to replacing approximately 23 truckloads of cargo.

“By shifting cargo from road to water, we cut emissions, reduce traffic congestion, and lower transport costs,” he said.

The Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI), the nodal agency under the Ministry, has been working on realising the navigational potential of key rivers in the Northeast.

According to the official statement, the trial run on NW-57 is a turning point in Assam’s logistics landscape and is expected to pave the way for regular cargo and passenger movement on the Kopili river route.

Concluding his remarks, Sonowal stated, “The Kopili cargo movement is a symbol of the new Assam — connected, empowered, and aligned with India’s growth story. We will continue to expand the scale of river transport to ensure prosperity for our riverine communities.”