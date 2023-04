HT Bureau

DIPHU, April 27: The authority of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) has declared April 28 as local holiday on account of 31st annual conference of Karbi Lammet Amei (KLA) – Karbi literary body to be held at Rasinja Aklam, Dongmukak from April 27 to 30.

In this connection all the offices and educational institutions under the administrative control of KAAC will remain closed, the order said.