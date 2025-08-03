Minister Brahma attends cooperative training programme

HT Correpsondent

KOKRAJHAR, Aug 2: Minister for Handloom, Textile & Sericulture, Soil Conservation, and Welfare of Bodoland Department, Urkhao Gwra Brahma, on Friday attended a one-day training-cum-awareness programme held at the Golaigaon VCDC office in Baksa district.

The event, themed “Strengthening Cooperatives for Sustainable Development,” was organised by the Cooperation Department of the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) government.

The programme is part of an ongoing initiative to promote cooperative models as a means of building resilient and self-reliant rural economies across BTR.

Organisers said the department has been working consistently towards capacity building and financial empowerment of local communities through the cooperative sector.

Addressing the gathering, Minister Brahma highlighted the role of cooperatives in driving grassroots economic growth.

He stated that under the leadership of BTR Chief Executive Member Pramod Boro, a federation has been formed within the Cooperation Department to implement various schemes focused on strengthening rural economic infrastructure.

“Our aim is to increase the number of taxpayers in villages by empowering people economically,” Brahma said, while urging local communities to explore the wide range of financial support available through cooperative societies, including loans, subsidies, and government assistance.

The minister further informed that under the Eri Mission of BTR, the Cooperation Department is facilitating large-scale investments from the Government of India.

Referring to the ₹300-crore project at Kharuajan in Baksa, he said several entrepreneurs have already started receiving financial support under the initiative.

As part of the programme, Minister Brahma also interacted with local leaders, stakeholders, and members of cooperative societies.

Certificates were distributed to participants who successfully completed training under various capacity-building modules.

The event was attended by former MLA Hitesh Basumatary, MCLA Mantu Boro, and other prominent personalities, along with officials and members of the Cooperation Department.