26 C
Guwahati
Sunday, August 3, 2025
type here...

Minister Brahma attends cooperative training programme

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Correpsondent

KOKRAJHAR, Aug 2: Minister for Handloom, Textile & Sericulture, Soil Conservation, and Welfare of Bodoland Department, Urkhao Gwra Brahma, on Friday attended a one-day training-cum-awareness programme held at the Golaigaon VCDC office in Baksa district.

- Advertisement -

The event, themed “Strengthening Cooperatives for Sustainable Development,” was organised by the Cooperation Department of the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) government.

Related Posts:

The programme is part of an ongoing initiative to promote cooperative models as a means of building resilient and self-reliant rural economies across BTR.

Organisers said the department has been working consistently towards capacity building and financial empowerment of local communities through the cooperative sector.

Addressing the gathering, Minister Brahma highlighted the role of cooperatives in driving grassroots economic growth.

- Advertisement -

He stated that under the leadership of BTR Chief Executive Member Pramod Boro, a federation has been formed within the Cooperation Department to implement various schemes focused on strengthening rural economic infrastructure.

“Our aim is to increase the number of taxpayers in villages by empowering people economically,” Brahma said, while urging local communities to explore the wide range of financial support available through cooperative societies, including loans, subsidies, and government assistance.

The minister further informed that under the Eri Mission of BTR, the Cooperation Department is facilitating large-scale investments from the Government of India.

Referring to the ₹300-crore project at Kharuajan in Baksa, he said several entrepreneurs have already started receiving financial support under the initiative.

- Advertisement -

As part of the programme, Minister Brahma also interacted with local leaders, stakeholders, and members of cooperative societies.

Certificates were distributed to participants who successfully completed training under various capacity-building modules.

The event was attended by former MLA Hitesh Basumatary, MCLA Mantu Boro, and other prominent personalities, along with officials and members of the Cooperation Department.

India’s Top 8 Expressways That Redefine The Road Trip Experience
India’s Top 8 Expressways That Redefine The Road Trip Experience
10 Delicious Ways To Enjoy Corn During The Monsoon
10 Delicious Ways To Enjoy Corn During The Monsoon
10 Wild Animals You Must See in Assam
10 Wild Animals You Must See in Assam
10 Deep-Fried Bengali Snacks To Enjoy During The Monsoon
10 Deep-Fried Bengali Snacks To Enjoy During The Monsoon
8 Rare Birds To Spot In Indian Jungles
8 Rare Birds To Spot In Indian Jungles

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Kopili River (NW-57) revived after a decade

The Hills Times -
India’s Top 8 Expressways That Redefine The Road Trip Experience 10 Delicious Ways To Enjoy Corn During The Monsoon 10 Wild Animals You Must See in Assam 10 Deep-Fried Bengali Snacks To Enjoy During The Monsoon 8 Rare Birds To Spot In Indian Jungles