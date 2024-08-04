Minister Pegu announces major funding for educational progress in Kamrup

HT Digital

Guwahati, Aug 4: In a noteworthy initiative to enhance educational infrastructure, Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu on Saturday announced considerable financial support for key institutions within the Kamrup district.

The declaration came after a discussion with a group from the All Rabha Students’ Union, Kamrup District Committee, who presented a document highlighting the pressing requirement for enhancements in the district’s educational amenities.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, Pegu stated, “Today, I met with a delegation from the All Rabha Students’ Union, Kamrup District Committee. They submitted a memorandum about improving educational institutions in the district.”

The Education Minister also informed that an allocation of Rs. 1 crore has been designated for the construction of hostels at Boko College.

Additionally, he mentioned that both Rani High School and Boko High School will each receive Rs. 7.5 crore for the development of new buildings during the current financial year.

The funding is expected to tackle significant infrastructure deficiencies, thereby enhancing facilities and creating improved learning environments for students in the district.