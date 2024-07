Nalbari Sardar Police take 3 suspects into custody in carjacking case

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, July 9: The Nalbari Sardar Police on Tuesday have arrested three suspects in connection with a carjacking incident.

As per reports, the victim’s Santro car underwent dismantling, and its components were subsequently sold.

Nalbari Sadar Police Station apprehends three suspects in a carjacking case. Victim's Santro car dismantled & parts sold.Key items recovered include an air pistol, air rifle, and khukri.Investigation continues.@CMOfficeAssam @assampolice @DGPAssamPolice @gpsinghips @HardiSpeaks pic.twitter.com/02OdxHNmRq — Nalbari Police (@nalbari_police) July 9, 2024

Police have confiscated an air pistol, air rifle, and khukri.

Further investigation is underway.

