NFR announces additional one-way special trains

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Dec 6: The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has announced the introduction of several one-way special trains to accommodate the increased demand for passenger services. These special trains will operate on specific routes, including Silchar-Gomti Nagar, Alipurduar Jn.-Kanpur Central, Guwahati-SMVT Bengaluru, and Rangapara North-Rani Kamalapati railway stations. The one-way special trains are scheduled to run between December 8th and December 10th, 2023.

Silchar – Gomti Nagar (Train No. 05612):

Departure from Silchar: 18:45 hours on December 8th, 2023.

Arrival at Gomti Nagar: 12:00 hours on December 10th, 2023.

Route: Silchar, Badarpur Jn., New Haflong, Lumding Jn., Guwahati, Goalpara Town, New Bongaigaon, New Jalpaiguri, Katihar Jn, Barauni Jn., Hajipur, Gorakhpur Jn., and more.

Alipurduar Jn. – Kanpur Central (Train No. 05458):

Departure from Alipurduar Jn.: 23:00 hours on December 9th, 2023.

Arrival at Kanpur Central: 04:05 hours on December 11th, 2023.

Route: Alipurduar Jn., Dalgaon, New Jalpaiguri Jn., Kishanganj, Katihar Jn., Barauni Jn., Samstipur Jn., Hajipur, Gorakhpur Jn., Ayodhya Cantt, and more.

Guwahati – SMVT Bengaluru (Train No. 05670):

Departure from Guwahati: 06:00 hours on December 9th, 2023.

Arrival at SMVT Bengaluru: 09:10 hours on December 11th, 2023.

Route: Guwahati, Goalpara Town, New Bongaigaon, New Jalpaiguri, Kishanganj, Malda Town, Burddhaman, Kharagpur Jn., Bhubaneswar, Vizianagaram Jn., Vijayawada Jn., Katpadi Jn., and more.

Rangapara North – Rani Kamalapati (Train No. 05866):

Departure from Rangapara North: 08:00 hours on December 10th, 2023.

Arrival at Rani Kamalapati: 04:30 hours on December 12th, 2023.

Route: Rangapara North, Rangiya Jn., Bongaigaon, New Coochbehar, New Jalpaiguri Jn., Kishanganj, Barauni Jn., Gorakhpur Jn., Kanpur Central, Bhopal, and more.

These special trains provide an opportunity for waitlisted passengers on other routes to travel comfortably. The details of these special trains are available on NFR’s social media platforms, and passengers are advised to verify the information before planning their journeys.