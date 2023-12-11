NFR announces one-way special trains to ease passenger rush

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Dec 10: The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has announced the introduction of additional one-way special trains to address the surge in passenger demand. These special trains are scheduled for a single trip between Rangapara North – Rani Kamalapati, Alipurduar Jn.- Puri, and Guwahati – Udhana Jn. railway stations from 12th to 14th December 2023.

Train No. 05877 (Rangapara North – Rani Kamalapati) One Way Special will depart from Rangapara North on 12th December 2023 (Tuesday) at 08:00 hours to reach Rani Kamalapati at 04:00 hours of 14th December 2023 (Thursday). The route includes stops at Rangiya Jn., New Coochbehar, New Jalpaiguri Jn., Barauni Jn., Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Jn., Itarsi Jn., etc.

Train No. 05401 (Alipurduar Jn. – Puri) One Way Special will depart from Alipurduar Jn. at 09:30 hours on 12th December 2023 (Tuesday) to reach Puri at 11:10 hours on 13th December 2023 (Wednesday). The train’s route includes Binnaguri, New Jalpaiguri Jn., Barddhaman, Kharagpur Jn., Bhubaneswar, etc.

Train No. 05679 (Guwahati – Udhana Jn) One Way Special will depart from Guwahati at 20:30 hours on 12th December 2023 (Tuesday) to reach at Udhana Jn 14:50 hours on 14th December 2023 (Thursday). The train’s route includes New Bongaigaon, New Jalpaiguri, Katihar Jn, Jabalpur, Khandwa Jn., etc.

Train No. 05402 (Alipurduar Jn. – Puri) One Way Special will depart from Alipurduar Jn. at 09:30 hours on 14th December 2023 (Thursday) to reach Puri at 11:10 hours on 15th December 2023 (Friday). The route includes Binnaguri, New Jalpaiguri Jn., Malda Town, Barddhaman, Bhubaneswar, etc.

Additionally, two express trains, namely no. 15719/15720 (Katihar Jn. – Siliguri – Katihar Jn.) Intercity Express and no. 15710/15709 (New Jalpaiguri – Malda Town – New Jalpaiguri) Express, will have a two-minute stoppage at Sanjay Gram Railway Station from 13th to 16th December 2023 on the occasion of the annual URS festival, providing an extra commuting option for passengers in the area. Travellers are advised to verify details on N. F. Railway’s social media platforms before planning their journeys.