Nomination race heats up in no.4 Jamduar BTC constituency as multiple names emerge

HT correpondent

GOSSAIGAON, July 9: As the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) elections draw closer, political activity is intensifying in No.4 Jamduar (ST) Reserved Constituency, with multiple leaders emerging as potential contenders for candidacy.

Both ruling and opposition parties have begun preparing for a high-stakes electoral battle, and competition within party ranks for nominations has added a layer of suspense for local supporters.

According to information received from local party units, the United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL), which currently holds power in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), has submitted a shortlist of three probable candidates to the party’s central committee for consideration in the Jamduar constituency.

The three names forwarded by the Jamduar Block Committee are Chandan Basumatary (Bale), the treasurer of the block unit; Loknath Narzary (Loha), vice president of the district committee; and Suleman Narzary, president of the block committee.

This three-member shortlist was finalised after reviewing recommendations from various primary committees, the women’s wing, and local party organisations.

The Majati Primary Committee has recommended Chandan Basumatary and Loknath Narzary, while the Bharpur Primary Committee submitted a separate list that included four names, among them central executive member Dhojendra Rabha.

However, the final list sent to the central committee by the block unit excluded Rabha’s name, reflecting a consolidation of choices to ensure strategic balance.

Meanwhile, the name of Charan Basumatary, brother of late prominent businessman Marjit Basumatary, is reportedly being pushed informally by certain party leaders, though his name has not appeared in any official submission by the block or primary committees.

The Bodoland People’s Front (BPF), a former ruling party in BTR, has already moved ahead with candidate selections in several constituencies of Gossaigaon subdivision.

Similarly, the Congress has declared strong contenders in key seats. The BJP, which rules Assam, is also in the process of finalising its electoral strategy and is expected to announce candidates following internal consultations.

Despite UPPL’s structured process of forwarding recommendations, uncertainty remains high across constituencies, including Jamduar, as the party’s central committee has yet to release its official list of candidates.

This delay has triggered anxiety and speculation among probable nominees, grassroots party workers, and the electorate.

In Jamduar, the contest is likely to be closely watched, especially due to the presence of figures like Chandan Basumatary, who enjoys notable goodwill among the local population for his longstanding support towards underprivileged sections.

His social engagement and visibility in the region may influence the party’s final decision, as well as the overall dynamics of the electoral race.

With all major parties gearing up for a vigorous contest, political observers expect the Jamduar constituency to be one of the most closely fought in the upcoming BTC elections.

The final announcement of candidates is awaited with anticipation and could significantly shape voter sentiment in the coming weeks.