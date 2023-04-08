Orgainisations Stage Protest Against Bad Road Condition

HT Correspondent

MARGHERITA, April 7: Asom Jatiyotabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad (AJYCP) Pengree Bordumsa Regional, All Assam Student Union (AASU) Pengree Bordumsa Regional committee along with the assistance of other organisations and local residents of Pengree on Friday staged 2- hour long dharna at Pengree under 124 no Margherita Constituency of Tinsukia district in protest against the dilapidated condition of Digboi Pengree Bordumsa connectivity road.

More than 100 members of all the organisations were present at the dharna and shouted various slogans against the BJP led Government of Assam.

Uttam Mohan secretary of All Assam Student Union Pengree Bordumsa Regional committee said that for many years the residents living near Digboi Pengree Bordumsa are living pathetic condition as this is the worst road of entire Assam and daily accident occurs.

Uttam Mohan said that Chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is expert in speech and lecture only that is why Digboi Pengree Bordumsa connectivity road which covers 36 kilometers distance is in dilapidated condition as this road also connects neighbouring state Arunachal Pradesh.

Daily green tea is supplied to tea factories from Pengree Bordumsa. These areas have abundance of small tea gardens and daily thousands of four wheeler vehicles ply on this road creating big potholes but lok nirman department of Assam government has never visited this area for which Digboi Pengree Bordumsa connectivity road is in dilapidated condition said Uttam Mohan.