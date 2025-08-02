Over 8,000 bighas reclaimed in incident-free ops

26.6 C
Guwahati
Saturday, August 2, 2025
Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Aug 1: The fourth day of the ongoing eviction drive in the Rengma Reserve Forest marked significant progress, with over 400 hectares of forest land cleared across newly identified encroached areas. The expanded operation covered 2 & 3 No Doyalpur, 3 No. Dolonipathar, Kherbari, 2 No Madhupur, and Bidyapur, and concluded without incident.

The joint drive was carried out by the Assam Forest Department in coordination with the Golaghat District Administration and state police.

According to an official statement, all phases of the operation adhered strictly to legal and safety protocols.

Senior officials, including special chief secretary MK Yadava, Inspector General of Police Akhilesh Kr Singh, Golaghat Deputy Commissioner Pulak Mahanta, and the Senior Superintendent of Police, Golaghat, were present at the site to oversee the proceedings, underlining the seriousness of the government’s ongoing effort to restore ecological balance in the reserve.

Briefing the media, Special Chief Secretary Yadava said around 400 hectares of encroached land were cleared on Friday alone.

He reiterated the government’s commitment to continuing the operation in a responsible and lawful manner, especially given the forest’s proximity to inter-state boundaries.

Deputy Commissioner Pulak Mahanta said that the cumulative forest area reclaimed over the past four days now exceeds 8,000 bighas.

He also acknowledged the coordinated efforts of multiple departments and agencies, and thanked them for ensuring that the operation remained peaceful and effective.

Security arrangements remained tight, with personnel from the CRPF and Assam Police deployed to maintain law and order.

Senior officials monitored operations on-site in real time throughout the day.

The eviction drive is expected to continue in the coming days, with authorities aiming to fully restore the ecological integrity of the Rengma Reserve Forest.

