Pegu announces 3,523 internship slots for youth under PM's 2024-25 Scheme

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Nov 3: Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu announced that the Prime Minister’s Internship Scheme for the pilot project of 2024-25 will engage 1.25 lakh youth nationwide, with 3,523 positions allocated for Assam, a press release said on Sunday.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, Pegu stated, “The Prime Minister’s Internship Scheme for the pilot project 2024-25 targets 1.25 lakh youths across India, with 3,523 slots available in Assam.”

https://twitter.com/ranojpeguassam/status/1852945399046144053

He emphasized that this initiative will provide significant opportunities for young individuals to gain internship experience with 500 prominent companies across the country.

Additionally, he mentioned that selected interns will be awarded a one-time incidental payment of Rs. 6,000, along with a monthly stipend of Rs. 5,000 for the duration of a 12-month internship.

“This scheme opens up valuable opportunities for young aspirants to intern with 500 leading companies in the country”, he added.

Pegu also noted that the registration deadline is set for 10th November 2024.

Individuals are further encouraged to visit pminternship.mca.gov.in for further information.

