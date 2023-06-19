25 C
Guwahati
Monday, June 19, 2023
type here...

Round Table India inaugurates new school building in Hojai

Assam
Updated:
Avatar photo
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -


HT Correspondent
HOJAI, June 18: A significant milestone was achieved in the field of education as Round Table India inaugurated a newly constructed school building in Siliguribasti, Hojai. The school, Saraswati Vidya Mandir, operated by the Ashwini Welfare Society, now boasts five spacious classrooms and an e-learning room, providing enhanced learning opportunities for the students.

The official inauguration took place on Sunday, with Ankur Jain, mission director of the Skill Development department, government of Assam, inaugurating the classrooms. The event was marked by a meeting attended by key figures, including Ajit Sarkar, secretary of the Ashwini Welfare Society, Sani Sethia, president of Round Table Guwahati, Pradeep Gupta, national producer of Round Table India, and several other members.

Career Options In Psychology
Career Options In Psychology
Is Coconut Water Safe For Diabetics?
Is Coconut Water Safe For Diabetics?
10 Anti-Ageing Fruits For A Youthful Glow
10 Anti-Ageing Fruits For A Youthful Glow
Interesting Wedding Rituals Of North East India
Interesting Wedding Rituals Of North East India
Slowest Animals In The World
Slowest Animals In The World
- Advertisement -
Avatar photo
The Hills Timeshttp://www.thehillstimes.in
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

JP Nadda visits prominent personalities in Jorhat, presents report cards on...

The Hills Times - 0
Career Options In Psychology Is Coconut Water Safe For Diabetics? 10 Anti-Ageing Fruits For A Youthful Glow Interesting Wedding Rituals Of North East India Slowest Animals In The World