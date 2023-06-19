Round Table India inaugurates new school building in Hojai



HT Correspondent

HOJAI, June 18: A significant milestone was achieved in the field of education as Round Table India inaugurated a newly constructed school building in Siliguribasti, Hojai. The school, Saraswati Vidya Mandir, operated by the Ashwini Welfare Society, now boasts five spacious classrooms and an e-learning room, providing enhanced learning opportunities for the students.

The official inauguration took place on Sunday, with Ankur Jain, mission director of the Skill Development department, government of Assam, inaugurating the classrooms. The event was marked by a meeting attended by key figures, including Ajit Sarkar, secretary of the Ashwini Welfare Society, Sani Sethia, president of Round Table Guwahati, Pradeep Gupta, national producer of Round Table India, and several other members.