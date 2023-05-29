Water Pipeline Rupture Causes Chaos and Displacement in Guwahati

Guwahati, May 29: An under-construction flyover in Guwahati was engulfed in chaos on Monday morning as a massive water pipeline beneath the structure ruptured, leading to significant water spillage and severe traffic congestion. The incident occurred during ongoing construction work on the flyover, although the exact cause of the pipeline burst is yet to be determined.

Just last Thursday, the city of Guwahati witnessed a devastating water supply pipeline burst in the Kharguli region, resulting in the displacement of several households, destruction of vehicles, and damage to surrounding residences. Tragically, the incident claimed the life of a woman, identified as Sumitra Rabha, and left numerous individuals injured.

In light of the dangers posed by the burst water supply pipeline, families trapped in Kharguli’s Joypur area were provided shelter at Joypur Primary School. The injured victims, numbering 19, are currently undergoing treatment for their injuries.

The force of the water from the burst pipeline was so powerful that it caused substantial damage to nearby houses, resulting in collapsed walls and stagnant water. This sudden calamity forced numerous families to evacuate their homes, leaving them without shelter in an instant.

The series of incidents involving pipeline ruptures has raised concerns about the safety and stability of the city’s water infrastructure. The state government’s relevant authorities are expected to conduct a thorough investigation to determine the causes behind these pipeline failures and to implement necessary measures to prevent such incidents in the future.

The affected residents are grappling with the aftermath of these tragedies and require immediate support from the authorities and community organizations. Efforts should focus on providing shelter, medical assistance, and necessary resources to the displaced families and those injured in the incidents.

As the situation continues to unfold, it is crucial for the government to prioritize the safety and well-being of its citizens. Ensuring the stability of water supply infrastructure and taking proactive steps to address potential risks will be essential in averting similar incidents and safeguarding the lives and properties of Guwahati residents.