St Paul Church celebrates Christmas in Bamunpukhuri

HT Correspondent

TEZPUR, Dec 26: St Paul Church at No 1 Bamunpukhuri, under Dhekiajuli sub-division, celebrated Christmas with religious fervour, hosting a series of events over two days. On Christmas Eve, a mass prayer, termed ‘jagaran’, saw the active participation of Christian communities from the entire Bamun Pukhuri gaon panchayat area, guided by the Church’s priest, Immanual Surin.

- Advertisement -

On Monday morning, the church hosted a festive gathering where the Christian community engaged in special prayers to honour Jesus Christ. The day’s festivities included sharing Christmas greetings, group dances, and song presentations by local women and Sunday school students. A felicitation program recognised and honoured senior citizens of the area. Special guests, including Mahendra Kumar Nath (Asam Sahitya Sabha central body member) and Mintu Hembrom (Santhal student leader), shared Christmas wishes.

In the evening, a group from the church visited the homes of ailed, aged, and distressed residents in the area. They offered felicitations, Christmas greetings, and prayers for the overall well-being of the individuals, accompanied by the uplifting tunes of a carol song. The event aimed to spread joy and connect with the community during the Christmas season.