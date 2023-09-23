Tezpur University hosts workshop on pre-modern textual reading and criticism

HT Correspondent

TEZPUR, Sept 22: A four-day workshop on ‘Pre-modern Textual Reading and Textual Criticism’ organised by the Assamese department of Tezpur University commenced on Wednesday. Dr Deben Chandra Barua, professor and director of the Centre for Multidisciplinary Research at Tezpur University, inaugurated the workshop. He highlighted the importance of traditional learning and research, as emphasised in India’s New Education Policy-2020.

Dr Barua emphasised the need to study the pre-modern literary works of Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardev and his predecessors. He underscored the significance of reviving traditional knowledge and lifestyles from the period of Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardev.

Dr Sanjib Pol Deka, a noted author, assistant professor in the Assamese department, and coordinator of the program, explained the workshop’s objectives. He noted that the number of people who can read pre-modern manuscripts is decreasing, urging the younger generation to become acquainted with these manuscripts and develop expertise in them. Dr Deka expressed hope that Tezpur University would produce a new generation of researchers and experts in this field.

Prof Farheena Danta, dean of the School of Humanities and Social Science, commended the Assamese department’s efforts in dedicating its studies to centuries-old Sanchipat manuscripts and textual criticism of pre-modern manuscripts. She expressed optimism that this valuable work would continue in the future.

The workshop featured Dugdhachandra Goswami of Sri Sri Ahatguri Satra, Majuli, as a resource person. Rajatarangini, a researcher in textual criticism and a lecturer in Diet, Nalbari, conducted the remaining sessions. The workshop also saw the donation of preserved manuscripts to Tezpur University by Purnada Goswami of Balisatra. The program will conclude on September 23 with a diverse valedictory program.