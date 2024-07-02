Thowra MLA narrowly escapes boat capsize

HT Correspondent

DEMOW, July 1: Thowra MLA Sushanta Borgohain narrowly escaped a boat capsize in Nitaipukhuri Rajabari Barpathar village under Demow constituency (formerly Thowra LAC) on Monday. He and his companions fell into the water as the boat sank but fortunately emerged unharmed. The incident occurred during their journey to assess flood damage in the area.

Speaking on his X (formerly Twitter) handle on Monday, Thowra MLA Sushanta Borgohain mentioned visiting Barpathar village in Rajabari Gaon Panchayat, Demow Constituency, to survey the flood damage caused by the Brahmaputra. The district administration is actively providing relief to affected residents. Borgohain was accompanied by Hiranjit Bireshwar Deori, Pradip Gogoi, and the gaon pradhan during the assessment.

According to sources, due to incessant rain, the water level of the Brahmaputra has increased, causing several villages in Demow constituency (formerly Thowra LAC) to be inundated.