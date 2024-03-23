22 C
Saturday, March 23, 2024
Three abducted coal miners released near Indo-Myanmar border

HT Digital,

Itanagar, March 23: The third worker, who was among the trio abducted from Phinbiro in Changlang district of Arunachal Pradesh, was freed from captivity on Friday morning, as per sources.

On February 18, three individuals engaged in the coal trade were reportedly abducted by unidentified individuals from Phinbiro. The next day, two of them, Gyan Thapa and Lekhak Bora, were set free in the wilderness.

Early on Friday morning, the third worker, Chandan Narzary, was released at Lanka on the India-Myanmar border in Arunachal by the unknown abductors. Gyan Thapa hailed from Hawaoipathar village under the jurisdiction of Lekhapani Police Station, while the other two were from Tinsukia in Assam.

They were employed in the coal business run by Sibu Sarkar and Ranjit Thapa. As of the time of this report, the individuals involved in the abduction remain unidentified.

 

