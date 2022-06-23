Unidentified Person Dies at DMCH

HT Bureau

DIPHU, June 22: A person died while undergoing treatment at Diphu Medical College and Hospital on Tuesday. The identity of the person has not been established yet. According to police, the person was rescued from Rongkhelan here in an unconscious state and brought to DMCH for treatment on June 18. The man expired on Tuesday and Diphu police have already conducted a postmortem and an inquest by a magistrate. Police said the dead body of the unidentified person will be kept for 72 hours in the mortuary of the hospital for identification.