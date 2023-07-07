IFFCO launches nationwide campaign to revolutionise agriculture

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, July 6: IFFCO, the Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative, has unveiled a massive nationwide campaign aimed at transforming Indian agriculture through the use of advanced technology. The campaign involves the procurement of 2500 cutting-edge drones, known as “IFFCO KisanDrones,” which will be used as spray solutions for IFFCO’s revolutionary products, Nano Urea and Nano DAP.

To ensure the successful implementation of this ambitious project, IFFCO’s management has enlisted the expertise of the renowned consulting firm, M/s Drone Federation of India, based in New Delhi. M/s Drone Federation of India has evaluated the technical specifications of the agri drones being procured by IFFCO and confirmed their adherence to industry standards. These drones are projected to cover an impressive 20 acres per day for spraying IFFCO’s range of nano fertilizers, including Nano Urea, Nano DAP, water-soluble fertilizers (WSF), bio-stimulants like Sagarika, and agrochemicals, among others.

In addition to the drones, IFFCO will be acquiring 2500 electric three-wheelers of the loader type, classified as L-5 category electric vehicles. These environment-friendly vehicles will transport the drones, along with the nano fertilizers and associated utilities, to farmers’ fields. This move not only supports IFFCO’s commitment to sustainable practices but also contributes to the PM PRANAM Scheme, which aims to reduce chemical fertilizer usage and provide further assistance to states implementing the initiative.