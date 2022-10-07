25 C
Guwahati
Friday, October 7, 2022
type here...

Amazon Great Indian Festival Celebrates ‘Happiness Upgrade Days’

BusinessLocal Business
Updated:
Avatar photo
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Bureau

Guwahati, Oct 6: As a part of its month-long festive celebrations, the Amazon Great Indian Festival (AGIF) that started on September 23, continued the celebrations and announced ‘Happiness Upgrade Days’ – powered by Intel EVO. Starting October 4, 2022, till October 8, customers will get additional savings on products across categories.

- Advertisement -

 

The Great Indian Festival – ‘Happiness Upgrade Days’ brings special deals and offers from sellers and brands on a wide selection of smartphones, large appliances & laptops, TVs, home & kitchen products, consumer electronics, fashion & beauty, daily essentials, and more. Customers will get special offers on a wide range of products from Intel EVO, iQOO, Microsoft, MamyPoko, Ferrero, Xiaomi, P&G, Colgate & Godrej among others.

 

Apart from top brands, the ‘Happiness Upgrade Days’ will also offer customers the opportunity to shop for unique products from thousands of Amazon sellers under various programs such as Amazon Launchpad, Local Shops, Amazon Saheli, Amazon Karigar and enjoy deals & offers extended by lakhs of small businesses.

Aamna Sharif’s vacation elegance in Maldives
Aamna Sharif’s vacation elegance in Maldives
BTS’ V-Sanctioned Suits For Every Event
BTS’ V-Sanctioned Suits For Every Event
From Kajol To Rani Mukerji: Who Wore What At The Durga Puja Of Mukherjee Family
From Kajol To Rani Mukerji: Who Wore What At The Durga Puja Of Mukherjee Family
Everything You Need to Know About 5G
Everything You Need to Know About 5G
Urfi Javed’s Sunday Vibes That Will Leave You Floating
Urfi Javed’s Sunday Vibes That Will Leave You Floating
- Advertisement -
Avatar photo
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Bharat Jodo Yatra In Karnataka Is Crucial For Congress Before Assembly...

The Hills Times - 0
Aamna Sharif’s vacation elegance in Maldives BTS’ V-Sanctioned Suits For Every Event From Kajol To Rani Mukerji: Who Wore What At The Durga Puja Of Mukherjee Family Everything You Need to Know About 5G Urfi Javed’s Sunday Vibes That Will Leave You Floating