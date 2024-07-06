31 C
Guwahati
Saturday, July 6, 2024
type here...

Alia Bhatt, Sharvari to headline first female-led YRF Spy Universe film ‘Alpha’

Entertainment
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

NEW DELHI, July 5: Alia Bhatt and Sharvari are set to play super-agents in Yash Raj Films next Spy Universe movie ”Alpha”, the makers announced on Friday.

Billed as the first female-led YRF Spy Universe film, the movie will be directed by Shiv Rawail, who previously helmed the banner’s Netflix series ”The Railway Men”.

- Advertisement -

”Alpha” will see the actors join the spyverse, which already boasts of blockbuster titles such as ”Pathaan” as well as the ”Tiger” and ”War” franchises.

There were reports that Alia and Sharvari will front the female-led espionage movie, produced by YRF’s Aditya Chopra.

In the title reveal video, Alia can be heard saying, ”Greek alphabet ka sabse pehla akshar. Aur humare programme ka motto.. sabse pehle, sabse tezz, sabse veer. Dhyaan se dekho toh har sheher mein ek jungle hai. Aur jungle mein hamesha Raj karega.. ALPHA!” ”It’s the time of the #ALPHA girls,” Alia wrote on Instagram.

According to the 51-second clip shared by YRF on its X page, the filming on ”Alpha” has begun.
The YRF Spy Universe was launched back in 2012 with Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s ”Ek Tha Tiger”. Its success spawned two sequels ”Tiger Zinda Hai” (2017) and ”Tiger 3” (2023).

- Advertisement -

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff’s ”War” released in 2019, which was followed by 2023’s ”Pathaan”, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone.

Besides ”Alpha”, ”War 2”, featuring Hrithik and NTR Jr, ”Pathaan 2” with Shah Rukh, and ”Tiger vs Pathaan”, starring Salman and Shah Rukh are in the banner’s pipeline.

”Tiger 3” was the last offering in the spyverse, which released in November 2023.

While Alia was last seen on the big screen in ”Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani”, Sharvari’s latest was ”Munjya”.

Best Places to Visit in Vietnam
Best Places to Visit in Vietnam
8 Tourist Destinations To Witness In Rajasthan
8 Tourist Destinations To Witness In Rajasthan
8 Enchanting Monsoon Getaways In South India
8 Enchanting Monsoon Getaways In South India
Best Family Vacation Spots In Meghalaya
Best Family Vacation Spots In Meghalaya
7 Best Places To Visit In Monsoon Near Bangalore
7 Best Places To Visit In Monsoon Near Bangalore
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

06 July, 2024 | ePaper

The Hills Times -
Best Places to Visit in Vietnam 8 Tourist Destinations To Witness In Rajasthan 8 Enchanting Monsoon Getaways In South India Best Family Vacation Spots In Meghalaya 7 Best Places To Visit In Monsoon Near Bangalore