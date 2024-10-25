Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge will continue to break its own record every year: Kajol

Mumbai, Oct 24: “Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge” is a phenomenon in Indian cinema and its success belongs to fans who have made it the longest running film in the world through their love, says lead star Kajol. A romantic blockbuster, the 1995 film continues to enjoy its screening at Mumbai’s Maratha Mandir theatre even after all these years. The movie, starring Kajol as Simran and Shah Rukh Khan as Raj, turned 29 on October 20.

Reminiscing about the film, Kajol said the film feels real and relatable even today.

“It’s the longest running film in the world right now. And it will continue to break its own record every year. But I think the part about DDLJ and ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ and all these films is that when you watch them they are real even today…

“You like and love these characters. I really liked this story. I was fully into this film. I enjoyed the film. I loved the music, everything about it. It’s an experience. DDLJ is a phenomenon and I feel that though we had definitely made the film, we didn’t know that this was going to happen with the film. And we didn’t make it with this aim,” Kajol told PTI.

Directed by Aditya Chopra and produced by Yash Chopra, “DDLJ” tells the story of Raj and Simran, two young Indians raised abroad who fall in love during a European vacation, but must navigate traditional Indian values to be together. With its blend of love story, humour, and emotional depth, the film redefined the idea of Bollywood romance. It catapulted Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan to leading star status in the Hindi film industry.

Fans have kept the movie relevant, Kajol said.

“All these years, they have been watching it and have made traditions in their families also. I met a guy who told me that, ‘I took my girlfriend to the film 27 times. And then I proposed to her.’ I said, ‘See, you bored her with the film and that’s why she said ‘yes.’ But he went and watched the movie with her again and eventually they had kids. And they’ve gone and taken their kids to watch this film as well. “So I would love to take the credit for that, but it’s really not mine or the team’s,” she said.

Kajol will be next seen in “Do Patti”, which is set to premiere on Netflix on October 25. Co-starring Kriti Sanon, who has also produced the movie through her banner Blue Butterfly Films, the movie is directed by Shashanka Chaturvedi and written by Kanika Dhillon. (PTI)

