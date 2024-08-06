Farah Khan remembers ‘unique’ mother Menaka Irani in emotional post: She’salways a part of me

Mumbai, Aug 5: Unique, funny, and wittier than her and brother Sajid Khan put together is how filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan remembered her mother Menaka Irani, who died last month.

Irani, who was the sister of child actors Daisy and Honey Irani, passed away on July 26 at Sajid Khan’s residence here due to prolonged illness. She was 79.

In her first social media post since her mother’s death, Farah Khan said Irani was a “rare one”.

“My mom was a very unique person.. never wanted the limelight or any fuss around her.. despite the hard knocks she faced in her early life she was a rare one who had no bitterness or envy towards anyone. Everyone who met her loved her n realised where we get our sense of humour from. Well hardly.. she was far wittier n funny than both sajid n i put together ” she wrote on Instagram.

The director, known for “Main Hoon Na”, “Om Shanti Om”, and “Happy New Year”, said she doesn’t want time to “heal this lump” that will always stay in her heart. She also shared a series of photos with her mother including a black-and-white picture of a young Irani.

“I don’t want to miss her coz she’s always a part of me..grateful to the universe for letting her be my mother n letting us look after her the way she single handedly looked after us all her life.. no more mourning now.. I want to celebrate her every day.. “

Irani, who also worked in the 1970 film “Bachpan” with veteran screenwriter Salim Khan and married filmmaker Kamran, had undergone several surgeries. She died days after celebrating her 79th birthday on July 12.

In her post, Farah Khan also thanked the medical staff of different hospitals for giving the family “some more days” with her mother.

“I don’t know if she can see the outpouring of genuine love n condolences that have come for her .. not only frm our friends n of course family but so many of her colleagues n people who worked in our house came saying how my mom had helped them with loans or sending them money.. never expecting it back ” she added.

The filmmaker said it was time for her to get “back to work” as that was something her mother was always proud of. (PTI)

