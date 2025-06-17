Experts raise alarm over unsafe dermatological procedures at 21st MIDCUTICON NE conference

ITANAGAR, June 16: Leading dermatologists and medical professionals from across the Northeast convened in Itanagar on Saturday for the 21st MIDCUTICON North East Conference, where they issued a stern warning against the growing prevalence of unsafe and unethical dermatological and aesthetic procedures being offered by unqualified individuals. The experts stressed the urgent need for public awareness and strict adherence to certified medical standards, particularly in skin and cosmetic treatments that carry risks of lasting harm if improperly administered.

The conference, a prestigious regional gathering of skin care professionals, was organized under the aegis of the Indian Association of Dermatologists, Venereologists & Leprologists (IADVL), Northeast chapter. For the first time, the event was hosted by the newly constituted IADVL Itanagar City Chapter, marking a historic occasion for Arunachal Pradesh in the field of dermatological science and professional networking.

- Advertisement -

One of the most pressing topics at the conference was medical quackery, particularly in the realm of aesthetic dermatology. A special technical workshop was conducted to address the escalating threat posed by unlicensed and untrained cosmetic practitioners, who are reportedly performing high-risk procedures such as chemical peels, laser therapies, dermal fillers, and other invasive treatments without the requisite clinical expertise or regulatory oversight.

Participants voiced their deep concern over the adverse effects these unauthorized procedures can inflict, including permanent scarring, infections, pigment disorders, and in some cases, life-altering disfigurement. Experts at the workshop unequivocally warned the public against seeking such services from salons, spas, or individuals without formal dermatological qualifications.

“Such procedures, when conducted by unqualified persons, can lead to severe and irreversible damage,” said one expert during the session. “The public must be made aware of the risks and encouraged to consult only registered dermatologists with proper training and accreditation.”

The conference also served as a vital platform for deeper discussions on a range of related issues, including ethical practices in dermatology, region-specific skin care challenges, and the importance of science-backed treatments. Emphasis was laid on the role of dermatologists in educating the public about choosing safe, approved, and evidence-based skin care regimens over trending but potentially harmful alternatives.

- Advertisement -

Local professionals, especially those instrumental in organizing the event, celebrated the successful hosting of MIDCUTICON NE 2025 in Arunachal Pradesh as a defining moment for the medical community in the state. For many, the occasion symbolized the arrival of Arunachal Pradesh on the national dermatology map, both in terms of representation and academic engagement.

Speaking at the event, Dr. Julie Mudang, one of Arunachal’s leading dermatologists and a member of the organizing team, described the conference as a significant milestone for the state’s dermatological community.

“A simple moment, a modest milestone, but one that means a lot to us and to Arunachal dermatology,” she said.

Dr Mudang also shared the inspiring growth story of the Itanagar chapter of IADVL—from a small collective of like-minded professionals to a recognized and active city chapter. She expressed optimism that this development would pave the way for improved access to safe, ethical, and expert-led dermatological care in the state.

- Advertisement -

“This is a humble beginning, but a meaningful step towards ensuring safe, ethical, and accessible dermatological care for the people of the state,” she added.

As the conference concluded, it left a strong message for both the public and policy makers: that in the era of aesthetic medicine, safety and ethics must never be compromised, and certified dermatologists must remain at the forefront of patient care. (Agencies)