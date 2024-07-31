Sharvari Wagh begins shooting for YRF Spy Universe film ‘Alpha’

MUMBAI, July 30: ‘Munjya’ star Sharvari Wagh is set to begin shooting for her upcoming film “Alpha”, she announced on Tuesday.

Wagh, 28, shared a post on her Instagram handle alongside the director of the film Shiv Rawail. In the caption, she expressed her excitement of beginning the shoot.

The caption read, “It doesn’t get bigger than this! Super stoked to start my #Alpha journey today! Trust me… I have manifested this moment super prepped but can feel the butterflies in my tummy…”

“Thank you Adi sir for your faith & @shivrawail for your belief in me! Letssss gooooo!!. ” The project also features Alia Bhatt in the lead and will be a part of the YRF Spy Universe which has “Pathaan”, “Tiger” and “War” franchises in it. “Alpha” will also be the first female spy film the universe.

Wagh made her film debut with “Bunty Aur Babli 2” in 2021 alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi prior to which she had a small appearance in Kabir Khan’s “The Forgotten Army – Azaadi Ke Liye” in 2020.

Her recent project “Munjya” has been well-received at the box office and the audience had a positive response to the film. Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, the film starred Bhagyashree Limaye, Mona Singh and Abhay Verma in the lead roles and was produced by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films.

