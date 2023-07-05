Cultivating Nalanda & Taxila: Reimagining Academic Excellence In Current Private Education Sector

By Dr. Aniruddha Babar

In the land of Nagaland, let dreams take flight,

A vision of knowledge, a beacon of light.

Let us create Nalanda and Taxila anew,

Where wisdom and learning shall forever ensue.

In the sacred halls of ancient lore,

Scholars and seekers yearning for more,

Let minds intertwine, cultures embrace,

As we build a haven, a sacred space.

Let the rivers of knowledge gently flow,

Through the hearts and minds that seek to grow.

Let the echoes of the past guide our way,

As we forge a future, bright, without dismay.

With wisdom as our compass, let us strive,

To build foundations that will forever thrive.

The walls shall be adorned with books and scrolls,

Unfolding mysteries and enlightening souls.

Let teachers inspire with passionate grace,

Guiding students on their intellectual chase.

From the depths of history to the realms unknown,

Nalanda and Taxila shall forever be our own.

In this haven of learning, minds shall soar,

Exploring realms never seen before.

Let us cultivate minds that think and create,

Where innovation and knowledge elevate.

With open hearts, let us welcome all,

Seekers of truth, both big and small.

In the land of the great Nagas, a sanctuary we shall find,

Where the pursuit of wisdom shall forever bind.

So let us unite, hand in hand,

To shape a future grand.

Let us create Nalanda and Taxila in our land,

A testament to intellect, strong and grand.

Nalanda and Taxila were not mere centers of rote learning or the dissemination of information or skill development centers. They were veritable cauldrons of intellectual inquiry, where students engaged in profound philosophical debates, explored diverse disciplines, and pursued the path of self-discovery. These institutions were characterized by a vibrant intellectual community, where scholars and students from various backgrounds converged to exchange ideas, challenge established beliefs, and seek truth. The ethos of Nalanda and Taxila lay in the holistic integration of knowledge, emphasizing the interconnectedness of disciplines and the cultivation of wisdom beyond mere intellectual prowess.

In today’s private academic sector in Nagaland, the pursuit of academic excellence has often been reduced to a narrow focus on exam-oriented rote learning and the acquisition of technical skills. However, to develop institutions on par with Nalanda and Taxila, we must redefine academic excellence. True academic excellence transcends mere memorization; it encompasses critical thinking, deep inquiry, creativity, and the integration of diverse knowledge domains. Institutions should prioritize holistic education, fostering an environment that encourages students to question, analyze, and synthesize information, enabling them to become lifelong learners and engage with the complexities of the world.

At the heart of Nalanda and Taxila lay an appreciation for the interconnectedness of knowledge. Similarly, in today’s academic institutions, we must break down the barriers between disciplines and promote interdisciplinary learning. By encouraging students to explore connections between seemingly disparate fields, we can foster a broader understanding of the world and develop innovative solutions to complex problems. Collaborative projects, cross-disciplinary seminars, and joint research initiatives can facilitate the exchange of ideas and create a dynamic intellectual ecosystem.

Philosophical inquiry, central to the spirit of Nalanda and Taxila, is often marginalized in contemporary academic settings. Yet, it is through philosophical contemplation that we can develop a deeper understanding of ourselves, our place in the world, and the ethical dimensions of our actions. By reintegrating philosophy into the curriculum of all types of courses, academic institutions can create spaces for students to explore fundamental questions, engage in moral reasoning, and cultivate a sense of ethical responsibility.

The revered scholars of Nalanda and Taxila were not just disseminators of knowledge but also mentors and role models for their students. In today’s academic institutions, the role of the scholar-teacher is of paramount importance. Faculty members should not only possess expertise in their respective fields but also embody a passion for teaching, mentorship, and the holistic development of students. They should serve as intellectual guides; inspiring students to embark on their own journeys of discovery and helping them navigate the complexities of knowledge.

Nalanda and Taxila boasted magnificent libraries that housed priceless manuscripts, serving as repositories of knowledge and sanctuaries for intellectual exploration. In today’s digital age, the physical library may have transformed, but its essence remains invaluable. Institutions should invest in revitalizing libraries, creating spaces that facilitate both solitary reflection and collaborative learning. Additionally, creating aesthetically pleasing and intellectually stimulating learning environments can foster creativity, inspiration, and a sense of intellectual belonging.

Nalanda and Taxila were melting pots of cultures and ideas, attracting scholars from across the ancient world. In our modern institutions, we must recognize the importance of cultural diversity and inclusivity. By fostering an environment that celebrates diverse perspectives, values cultural exchange, and encourages global citizenship, we can prepare students to navigate an interconnected world and contribute meaningfully to society.

Developing academic institutions that embody the essence of Nalanda and Taxila in today’s private education sector in Nagaland is a noble aspiration. By reimagining academic excellence, embracing interdisciplinarity, cultivating philosophical inquiry, nurturing scholar-teachers, revitalizing libraries and learning spaces, and embodying cultural diversity, we can create institutions that transcend the limitations of rote learning and technical skills. Just as Nalanda and Taxila enriched the intellectual heritage of ancient India, these modern institutions can shape the minds of future generations, fostering critical thinking, holistic education, and a deep appreciation for the interconnectedness of knowledge. Let us strive to build educational institutions that not only impart knowledge but also inspire students to become seekers of truth, compassionate citizens, and custodians of wisdom in our ever-evolving world. (The author is an academician in the Dept of Political Science, Tetso College, Nagaland. He can be reached at aniruddha@tetsocollege.org)