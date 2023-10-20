Cyclone Tej brewing in Arabian Sea, expected to turn into cyclonic storm

HT Digital,

Ahmedabad, Oct 20: A depression has formed over the southeast and adjoining southwest Arabian Sea, which is predicted to escalate into a cyclonic storm by the morning of October 21, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

- Advertisement -

This will be the second cyclonic storm in the Arabian Sea this year, named ‘Tej’ following the standard naming formula for cyclones in the Indian Ocean Region. The IMD suggests that ‘Tej’ might intensify into a severe cyclonic storm by Sunday and move towards the south coasts of Oman and Yemen.

However, meteorologists warn that cyclones can sometimes diverge from their anticipated path and intensity, as witnessed with Cyclone Biparjoy in June, which initially moved north-northwest before altering its route to hit between Mandvi, Gujarat and Karachi, Pakistan.