25 C
Guwahati
Friday, October 20, 2023
type here...

Cyclone Tej brewing in Arabian Sea, expected to turn into cyclonic storm

National
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital,

Ahmedabad, Oct 20: A depression has formed over the southeast and adjoining southwest Arabian Sea, which is predicted to escalate into a cyclonic storm by the morning of October 21, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

- Advertisement -

This will be the second cyclonic storm in the Arabian Sea this year, named ‘Tej’ following the standard naming formula for cyclones in the Indian Ocean Region. The IMD suggests that ‘Tej’ might intensify into a severe cyclonic storm by Sunday and move towards the south coasts of Oman and Yemen.

However, meteorologists warn that cyclones can sometimes diverge from their anticipated path and intensity, as witnessed with Cyclone Biparjoy in June, which initially moved north-northwest before altering its route to hit between Mandvi, Gujarat and Karachi, Pakistan.

Durga Puja 2023: Discover India’s Most Enchanting Celebrations at These Top Destinations
Durga Puja 2023: Discover India’s Most Enchanting Celebrations at These Top Destinations
10 Hidden Best Places to Visit in October in India for Couples
10 Hidden Best Places to Visit in October in India for Couples
Top 15 Best Hill Stations You Can’t Miss In India
Top 15 Best Hill Stations You Can’t Miss In India
Hina Khan’s Sizzling Avatar Will Make Your Jaw Drop
Hina Khan’s Sizzling Avatar Will Make Your Jaw Drop
10 Most Luxurious Honeymoon Destinations In The World
10 Most Luxurious Honeymoon Destinations In The World
View all stories
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Assam: School students fall sick, hospitalized in Lakhimpur after consuming iron...

The Hills Times - 0
Durga Puja 2023: Discover India’s Most Enchanting Celebrations at These Top Destinations 10 Hidden Best Places to Visit in October in India for Couples Top 15 Best Hill Stations You Can’t Miss In India Hina Khan’s Sizzling Avatar Will Make Your Jaw Drop 10 Most Luxurious Honeymoon Destinations In The World