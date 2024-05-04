NTA imposes 3-year ban on 39 candidates involved in unfair means in JEE Main 2024 exam

HT Digital,

New Delhi, May 4: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has enforced strict regulations, imposing a three-year ban on 39 candidates accused of malpractice during the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main 2024.

The agency had earlier detected a case of impersonation and nine instances of malpractice during the first day of the JEE-Main Session 2. These fraudulent activities were identified with the help of AI tools, specifically iFace.

iFace, an AI technology utilised by the NTA, confirms candidates’ identities by comparing the photo on their admit card with a live photograph taken at the exam center, in addition to mandatory frisking and electronic Know Your Customer (eKYC) procedures.

The NTA also employed a significant workforce for biometric authentication, frisking, CCTV surveillance, and jamming services. The JEE Main exam was held in two sessions this year, with the first session from January 28 to February 1 and the second from April 4 to 9. The result of Paper 1 (BE / BTech) was announced on April 24, 2024.