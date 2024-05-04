28 C
Guwahati
Saturday, May 4, 2024
type here...

NTA imposes 3-year ban on 39 candidates involved in unfair means in JEE Main 2024 exam

National
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital,

New Delhi, May 4: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has enforced strict regulations, imposing a three-year ban on 39 candidates accused of malpractice during the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main 2024.

- Advertisement -

The agency had earlier detected a case of impersonation and nine instances of malpractice during the first day of the JEE-Main Session 2. These fraudulent activities were identified with the help of AI tools, specifically iFace.

iFace, an AI technology utilised by the NTA, confirms candidates’ identities by comparing the photo on their admit card with a live photograph taken at the exam center, in addition to mandatory frisking and electronic Know Your Customer (eKYC) procedures.

The NTA also employed a significant workforce for biometric authentication, frisking, CCTV surveillance, and jamming services. The JEE Main exam was held in two sessions this year, with the first session from January 28 to February 1 and the second from April 4 to 9. The result of Paper 1 (BE / BTech) was announced on April 24, 2024.

Top 10 Best Places to Visit in Kasol
Top 10 Best Places to Visit in Kasol
Best Places To Visit In South India In May
Best Places To Visit In South India In May
Top 10 Places To Visit In North Goa
Top 10 Places To Visit In North Goa
Quick South Indian Snacks Ready Under 30 Minutes
Quick South Indian Snacks Ready Under 30 Minutes
10 Best Beaches In India To Visit In Summers
10 Best Beaches In India To Visit In Summers
View all stories
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Newborn’s body found abandoned near pond in South Salmara-Mankachar

The Hills Times -
Top 10 Best Places to Visit in Kasol Best Places To Visit In South India In May Top 10 Places To Visit In North Goa Quick South Indian Snacks Ready Under 30 Minutes 10 Best Beaches In India To Visit In Summers