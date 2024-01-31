1st mega job expo begins in Mokokchung, Nagaland

HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, Jan 30: The 1st Mega Job Expo, 2024 to promote job opportunities in Nagaland began at the Fazl Ali College in Mokokchung on Tuesday.

Organised by the Mokokchung district planning and development board (DPDB) and Mokokchung district skill committee under the theme ‘Connecting Careers’, the two-day job expo also aimed to provide opportunities to job seekers to explore potential career paths and secure gainful employment. The job fair seeks to bring together employers and job seekers on a common platform.

The Investment and Development Authority of Nagaland has partnered with the Business Association of Nagas and Fazl Ali College to organise the mega job expo.

Speaking on the occasion as the special guest, adviser to the water resources department and Mokokchung DPDB chairman, Tongpang Ozukum lauded the organisers for their initiative in organising the mega job expo keeping in mind Nagaland’s employment scenario.

He said though Nagaland is a small state, it has a huge number of government employees in the government employment sector, almost reaching the saturation point.

Ozukum said the government is now trying to scale down government employees as the major portion of development funds is utilised in the payment of salaries to the employees.

He urged the youth to seek different opportunities provided by private sectors.

“It is only when we enjoy working in a diverse environment that we get the opportunity to know other and understand the real meaning of work culture and value of money,” he said.

Emphasising the importance of skills in today’s world, Ozukum encouraged the youths to pursue a career that suits their skills and grab the opportunity to interact with recruiting agencies. He hoped that the mega job expo would benefit many job seekers.

The organisers said the primary objective of the job expo is to facilitate employment opportunities for unemployed youths of the state.

A total of 28 partnering companies are offering job opportunities to the unemployed youths at the two-das mega expo.