8 die in road mishap in Nagaland’s Tseminyu dist

HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, Sept 20: Eight persons, including five women, were killed when a Mokokchung-bound passenger vehicle (Tata Sumo) was reportedly hit by a truck from behind at K Station area in Tseminyu district on Wednesday morning. The passenger vehicle was going from Kohima.

- Advertisement -

Both the vehicles fell into a gorge after the accident.

While seven persons died on the spot, another succumbed to injuries on the way to hospital in Kohima. All the deceased, including the driver, were occupants of the passenger vehicle.

The driver of the truck and its two other occupants have been arrested. They are being kept at Tseminyu Police Station till the time of filing this report.

Three of the deceased women from Mokokchung district had joined the state government departments after clearing the Nagaland Staff Selection Board exam recently.

- Advertisement -

Chief minister Neiphiu Rio, deputy chief ministers TR Zeliang and Y Patton expressed grief at the tragic accident and expressed condolences to the bereaved families.

“I am deeply saddened by the tragic road accident in Tseminyu district where eight precious lives have been lost,” Rio tweeted.

The state government announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to the families of the deceased.

Rio added that the government is providing all necessary assistance.